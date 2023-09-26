Youssef Al Bustanji (Abu Dhabi)

How do you start your business in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi? What activity are foreign investors allowed to fully own? What official documents and papers are required? What are the licensing conditions? There are many questions that investors may think that answering them requires consultants, lawyers, service offices, etc. Brokers in the local market, and some may incur costs of tens of thousands of dirhams to obtain an answer, while the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi has a specialized business center that provides its services free of charge to investors and clients, whether residing in the country or even those located outside the country, through all available methods and means of communication. .

The Business Center at the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, through a new service, the “With You” service, provides businessmen, investors, and dealers in the emirate and around the world with the ability to schedule an appointment with the responsible employee for direct communication via “video call,” “Messenger,” or mail. Electronically, or by phone, to answer all questions, and obtain the necessary advice on how to start a business in Abu Dhabi, including the possibility of obtaining a virtual license.

In this context, Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Business Center at the Department, told Al-Ittihad: Investors can obtain advice and all services related to licensing and registration procedures, free of charge, from a specialized work team at the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi.

Al Mansouri explained that there are more than 1,200 commercial and professional activities that can be licensed and operated in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi without the need for a workplace, at least during the first three years from the start of the project.

He added that these commercial licenses allow investors to open a bank account, as well as bring in up to 3 employees and obtain official residency for them in the UAE.

He explained that the services provided by the Abu Dhabi Business Center enable investors to license companies and obtain the necessary licenses from the Department of Development, in record time, as there is a specialized and qualified work team available at the center that provides all the necessary information, explains the mechanisms and conditions for licensing and registering companies of all types, and explains all requirements, It explains the rights and privileges of investors and their obligations. He said: Businessmen and investors coming to Abu Dhabi do not have to personally attend the department’s building to obtain these services, as the business center has provided more than one option to provide the necessary services and consultations to any businessman wherever he is in the world, via telephone call and “video call.” », «email», and text messages.

He explained that the laws of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the laws of the UAE, allow foreigners to create and establish companies, obtain the necessary licenses, and own the activity 100% for most investment activities, without the need for an agent or a local partner. He said: The economic activities covered by this initiative represent about 30% of the total activities that It is licensed by the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi.

According to Al Mansouri, the economic licensing movement in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi witnessed the issuance of 12,497 thousand new licenses during the first half of 2023, while 37,576 thousand existing licenses were renewed, and 31,023 thousand new trade names were registered.

He stated that the first half of this year witnessed the issuance of 2,891 Abu Dhabi merchant licenses, and 598 creative licenses, which are licenses that are issued without the need for a lease contract, that is, without the need to rent a headquarters for the company during the first three years from the start of the license, in addition to 534 liberal profession licenses, and some of these Licenses can also be licensed without the need for a headquarters or employment contract. He said: 6 virtual licenses were also licensed, pointing out that the licenses issued by the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi during the first half also included 5,623 regular licences, 1,374 new branch licences, 1,262 immediate licences, 24 double licences, 4 farm licences, and also an amendment to 27,402 licences. 13,160 permits were issued for promotional offers.

He stated that the new licenses were distributed among 7,730 licenses in the city of Abu Dhabi, 3,061 licenses without a lease contract, 1,421 licenses in Al Ain, and 285 licenses in the Al Dhafra region. As for the type of licensed companies, 5,429 individual licenses were issued, 4,183 one-person company licenses, 1,504 branch licenses, 1,210 limited liability company licenses, and 127 professional institutions were issued.

Al Mansouri said: The Abu Dhabi Business Center provides multiple services to investors in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as it is the center responsible for issuing commercial and economic licenses in the Emirate, in addition to supporting and protecting investors, protecting consumers, and protecting trademarks and commercial agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Among the services are issuing, amending and renewing licenses and creating economic activities at the level of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy.

The center is also concerned with issuing promotional permits, offers and raffles in commercial centers and economic establishments, in addition to the center also providing all its services through the “Tamm” platform, where the process is carried out through the department’s employees.

For his part, Abdullah Faisal Al Hammadi, chief officer for customer services at the department’s business center, said that the department offers a new service, the “With You” service, which allows the investor to submit an appointment request to inquire about licensing procedures in general in the emirate.

He explained that the service provided many services to customers, as the investor can choose several ways to contact or attend the business center in the department, either through phone call, the “video call” system, the “messenger” system, or e-mail, in addition to personal attendance. Where a specialized employee is assigned to receive the call in any way the client chooses, or to receive him personally and communicate with him to answer all inquiries about the activities permitted to be carried out, the method of licensing, the papers and documents required for licensing, the time required, and all the necessary details he needs to license his activity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, indicating that All of these services are provided free of charge to investors.

Types of services

Abdullah Faisal Al Hammadi, chief officer for customer services at the department’s business center, said that the services provided by the business center are divided according to the type of service, such as commercial activities, issuing licenses, legal consultations and commercial advertisements, explaining that each service differs from the other, in terms of the procedures and documents required for each service. .