In the Kherson region, the police destroyed two caches with shells and part for the MLRS

In the Kherson region, the police destroyed two caches of ammunition. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The first cache with 22 tank cumulative and high-explosive fragmentation shells of 125 mm caliber and three high-explosive fragmentation shells of 152 mm caliber was found in a forest near the village of Novokievka. The second cache with a warhead for the installation of Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), a 152 mm caliber shell, two 120 mm caliber shells and a mine was found near the urban-type settlement of Chaplynka.

The security forces destroyed the ammunition on the spot with the help of an overhead charge of TNT. They made such a decision because of their proximity to settlements and the danger to the population.

Earlier, one cache was found among dense grass and thickets 2.5 kilometers from Chaplynka, and the other was found in a forest near the village of Krivoy Rog, Novotroitsky district.