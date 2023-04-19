Mohammed Hassan (Dubai)

Godolphin horses achieved three victories in Britain and the United States. The horses, bearing the royal blue crest, supervised by Charlie Appleby and led by William Buick, starred twice at the Craven Festival, which was held at Newmarket Racecourse in Britain.

The horse “Outman Fleet” won the title of the most important races of the first day of the Craven Festival, the “Of Sifton Stakes” race for the first category for a distance of 1800 meters, while the second victory was through the “Majestic Pride in the” Conditions Stakes race.

“Outman Fleet”, son of the stallion “C The Stars”, was two lengths ahead of the runner-up, “Booker Face”, supervised by Chrisford and led by Ryan Moore, to score his third victory and the highest in his career, and all his victories came at Newmarket Racecourse.

The “Majestic Pride” started the Godolphin double, winning the Conditions Stakes race for a distance of 1400 meters, in the second successive victory of three participations for the three-year-old foal, the son of the stallion “Shamardal”, who scored his victory by a neck difference from the second-place finisher, “Holguin”.

The UAE horses were present at the ceremony, where Sultan Al-Sabousi’s “Bluestorm” won the beginner’s race title, which bears the name of the jockey Pat Soumion, at a distance of 1000 meters, beating by a length and a quarter of the length over the “Cuban Thunder”.

And at the Keeneland Racecourse in the United States of America, the horse “First Mission” showed Godolphin a high potential that enabled him to snatch the Lexington Stakes for the third category.

The stallion, Street Sense, made a great start and fought for the lead at an early stage before heading towards the inside fence behind Arabian Lion and Prairie Hook.

“First Mission” moved to second place when leaving the straight track, and immediately after that Louis Saez asked the production horse in Godolphin to pass the “Arabian Lion” and he did what he wanted to achieve the title.