Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Today, Hatta will meet its guest, Shabab Al-Ahly, at the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, and the Emirates will meet with Al-Bataeh, at the “Falcons” Stadium in Ras Al Khaimah, while Ajman will face its guest, Bani Yas, at the Rashid bin Saeed Stadium, the stronghold of the “Orange”, in the three “postponed” matches. From the 13th and final round of the first round of the ADNOC Professional League.

The Professional League had previously postponed the three matches, which were scheduled to be held on February 12, due to the weather conditions, and based on the recommendations of the competent authorities, while one match remained on the “waiting line” within the same round, the match between Al Ain and Al Jazira, which is scheduled for next April 11. After the decision to postpone Al-Zaeem’s participation in the AFC Champions League.

The opportunity seems good for Shabab Al-Ahly, “third” with 30 points, to advance to the “runner-up” position temporarily at the expense of Al-Ain, the current “runner-up” with 31 points, by winning the three points in the awaited confrontation against its host, Hatta, “penultimate,” which has 5 points.

The “Knights”, seeking to reduce the gap with Al-Wasl, the leaders with 39 points, are counting on their absolute advantage in the confrontations against “The Hurricane”, by winning 5 matches and drawing one, out of 6 that brought together the two teams in the “Professional League”.

On the other hand, “The Hurricane”, returning from a new loss to Al Ain 3-5, in the “Round 15”, faces great difficulties against the “Knights”, after completing the “Lean Seven”, by failing to win, during 7 rounds, since its only victory in the league. Against the UAE 4-2 in the “seventh round.”

At the Emirates Club Stadium in Ras Al Khaimah, “The Falcons” and its guest “Al Raqi” recall the memories of the two teams’ confrontations in the First Division League, during the first historic match that brought together the “rivals” at the level of the “Professional League”, where the “Falcons” occupies last place with 5 points, Compared to 19 points for Al-Raqi, which ranks eighth.

The Falcons, led by Spaniard Iniesta, who is preparing to launch the “second millennium” of official matches in his professional career, after playing his 1,000th match against Ajman 0-2 in “Round 15”, hopes to stop the series of negative results, by losing 10 matches in a row, in Facing its guest, Al-Raqi, who returned with three points in the “Round 15” match against its host, Ittihad Kalba, 2-1.

The “two-point difference” between Ajman, “11th”, with 14 points, and its guest, Baniyas, “10th”, with 16 points, ignites the atmosphere of the two teams’ confrontation at the “Orange” stadium, where the advantage in direct confrontations is in favor of “Al Samawi”, with 8 wins, compared to 5 victories for “Orange”, and a draw in 5 matches, and “Orange” had achieved victory in its last match against its guest, the Emirates, 2-0, in “Round 15”, which witnessed “Al-Samawi” falter by losing to its host, Al-Nassr, 0-1.

“Five-point advantage”

Completely 5 teams in the history of the “Professional League” that have never known the way to victory against Shabab Al-Ahly, since the first edition of the 2008-2009 season, and the list includes, in addition to Hatta, which is preparing to welcome the “Knights” in tonight’s match, Khor Fakkan, Ittihad Kalba, Al-Bataeh, and Al-Orouba. .

50 ambitious goals for “Al-Raqi”

Al-Bataeh stands one goal away from reaching 50 goals in the “Professional League”, after its players scored 49 goals over two seasons, since its promotion last season, and 3 players are equal to the top of “Al-Raqi” during the current season, including the “absent” Sekou Baba. The duo, Anatoly and Alvaro Oliveira.

“The First” chases “The Heavenly”

The “first half” problem continued with Baniyas, which returned with a new loss to its host Al-Nasr, 0-1, in “Round 15”, before tonight’s confrontation against Ajman, and “Al-Samawi” failed to end the first half with a lead in the last 18 matches in the “Professional League”. .

Today's matches

Hatta – Shabab Al-Ahly 17:35

Emirates – Al-Bataeh 17:35

Ajman – Baniyas 10:15

April 11

Al Ain – Al Jazeera 20:15