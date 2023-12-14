Dubai (WAM)

The FIFA Beach Soccer Executive Committee announced the shortlists for the best male and female players and coaches around the world during the year 2023, which witnessed a clear Emirati presence at the level of players and coaches.

The list of the 100 best players around the world during the year 2023 included three Emirati players: Hamid Jamal, the UAE national team goalkeeper, and a candidate on the list of the best goalkeepers, Walid Bishr, and Walid Al Mohammadi (captain of the national team).

As for the shortlist for the best beach soccer coaches in the world, which included 40 coaches, Brazilian Victor Vasquez, coach of the UAE national team, was among the names nominated for this award.

Voting will continue to choose the best in these two lists, along with the lists of the best female player and the best goalkeeper, until next January 11, by all the coaches of the world’s national teams and the captain of each of the teams that participated in at least one of the FIFA tournaments or the major continental tournaments.

During the year 2023, the UAE national team achieved many international, continental and regional achievements, including winning the qualifying rounds for the World Beach Games, which were held in the Saudi city of Jeddah last May, and obtaining a silver medal in the Spanish International Championship last October, as well as a bronze medal in the “NEOM” International Championship. , which was held in Saudi Arabia during the same month.

The UAE national team is preparing to participate in the 12th edition of the World Beach Soccer Championship, which will be hosted by Dubai during the period from February 15 to 25, 2024.