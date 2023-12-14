UEFA's desire to evolve the esteemed Champions League means that the group stage as we know it will cease to exist from 2024.
The introduction of a Swiss model will end more than 30 years of tradition since the reform of the competition.
The group stage was once the final stage before the final itself, before the expansion of the competition made it a mere footnote before all the drama of the knockout stage. Although a successful group stage is necessary for a club to have a chance of Champions League glory, history has taught us that a perfect start to the campaign is not a prerequisite for lifting the trophy.
Since 1992/93, 11 teams have won all their group stage matches, but only one has been crowned champion. Here's a reminder of those 11 perfectionists from the group stage.
Milan had established itself as one of Europe's greats, after lifting the European Cup twice under the direction of Arrigo Sacchi. With Fabio Capello at the helm, they remained an imperious team, becoming the first to win all of their Champions League group stage matches during the competition's first campaign in this format.
Only eight teams competed in the inaugural group stage, as UEFA initially stuck to the “champions” theme. Milan beat Gothenburg, PSV Eindhoven and Porto at home and away, conceding only one goal.
However, a header from Basile Boli saw them lose the final 1-0 to Marseille.
The Champions League had been expanded when Paris Saint-Germain, inspired by George Weah's goals, became the perfect second team.
There were now 16 teams competing in the group stage, and the French champion was placed in a difficult group along with Bayern Munich, Spartak Moscow and Dinamo Kiev.
Weah scored seven goals in PSG's six group games, and delivered the decisive blows in home wins against Dinamo and away wins against Bayern. However, his journey ended in the semi-finals, where he lost to a relentless and effective Milan.
Having suffered the wrath of Weah the previous season, the Russian champions embarked on a memorable campaign of their own in the group stage of the 1995/96 season.
Veteran Spartak took advantage of an inexperienced group and defeated Blackburn Rovers, debutants in the competition, twice. They crushed Rosenborg at home and beat Legia Warsaw twice.
However, they were not an outstanding team, and would lose in the next round against Nantes.
There is no doubt that there have been superior Barcelona teams, but only one has won all of its Champions League group stage matches.
In the 2002/03 season, a rather mediocre Barça, which would finish sixth in the League, maintained a 100% record in the first group stage. Barça benefited from a friendly draw, as they avoided notable rivals, but the Spaniards were still convincing.
They beat Club Brugge, Galatasaray and Lokomotiv Moscow twice on their way to perfection. After overcoming the second group stage, Barça was eliminated by Juventus, the eventual finalists, in the quarterfinals.
Real Madrid may be the Champions League favorites, but their first perfect group stage didn't come until 2011/12.
The team led by José Mourinho is considered one of the best in the history of the Spanish League. He usurped the almighty Barcelona at the top of the Spanish table while racking up a record 100 points.
His style was conducive to success in Europe's top competition, and his campaign got off to an excellent start. Madrid finished the group stage with a maximum of 18 points, while averaging more than three goals per game. Lyon, Ajax and Dinamo Zagreb had no chance.
However, a heartbreaking semi-final penalty shootout defeat to Bayern dashed Mourinho's dreams of lifting another Champions League trophy.
After winning the Decima in dramatic fashion the previous season, Madrid began its first defense of the Champions League title in more than a decade with a flourish.
The Spanish giants achieved narrow victories against Basel and Ludogorets away from home, but they decisively beat Liverpool at Anfield and only conceded one goal at the Bernabéu.
Bayern have completely dominated the Champions League group stage of late, with their reign of terror beginning just before the Covid pandemic.
Niko Kovac was still in charge when the Germans subjected Tottenham to a 7-2 thrashing in front of their own fans, and defeated the Lilywhites 3-1 in Munich to round off their perfect group stage.
The Rekordmeisters also beat Red Star Belgrade and Olympiacos, before lifting the trophy the following summer in Lisbon, under Hansi Flick.
It is the only perfect team in the group stage to have won the competition.
This came after Erik ten Hag guided a brilliant team to the semi-finals in 2018/19. This was his last Ajax, a team that did not have the talent of the previous one.
However, the Dutch team, driven by Sebastian Haller's scoring instinct, dominated a group that included Sporting CP, Erling Haaland's Borussia Dortmund and Besiktas.
However, on this occasion they could not enjoy a deep journey, as they were defeated by Benfica in the round of 16.
Liverpool would eliminate Benfica, Ajax's executioner, in the quarterfinals, on the way to the big event of the competition in Paris.
Before that, however, the Reds, who had established themselves as a major force under Jürgen Klopp, enjoyed their most successful group stage with the German at the helm.
It was a very even group on paper, but the Premier League team proved to be above Atlético de Madrid, Milan, the eventual winner of the Scudetto, and Porto. Klopp's men came out on top in a couple of crazy games, including their 3-2 wins at home against Milan and in Madrid.
Liverpool would lose the final against Real Madrid.
The third team to score the most points in 2021/22 was, of course, Bayern.
Bayern faced Barcelona in Group E, but the Catalans finished third behind Benfica. The Bundesliga team was outstanding, scoring a whopping 22 goals.
They defeated Barça twice (3-0), beat Benfica away (4-0) and beat Dinamo kyiv in Munich (5-0). In the quarterfinals, however, Unai Emery's Villarreal surprised them.
This is one of the most impressive group stage campaigns in history. Although many predicted that Bayern would win the so-called “Group of Death”, very few expected such a procession.
Julian Nagelsmann's men beat Barcelona and Inter, with an average of three goals per game and only two conceded.
The only goals conceded came in a 4-2 away victory against modest Viktoria Plzen. Their results against Inter, the eventual finalist, and Barça, the eventual League champion, were the following: 2-0, 2-0, 2-0, 3-0. Dominant (until they faced the triple champion, Manchester City).
