Only eight teams competed in the inaugural group stage, as UEFA initially stuck to the “champions” theme. Milan beat Gothenburg, PSV Eindhoven and Porto at home and away, conceding only one goal.

However, a header from Basile Boli saw them lose the final 1-0 to Marseille.

There were now 16 teams competing in the group stage, and the French champion was placed in a difficult group along with Bayern Munich, Spartak Moscow and Dinamo Kiev.

Weah scored seven goals in PSG's six group games, and delivered the decisive blows in home wins against Dinamo and away wins against Bayern. However, his journey ended in the semi-finals, where he lost to a relentless and effective Milan.

Veteran Spartak took advantage of an inexperienced group and defeated Blackburn Rovers, debutants in the competition, twice. They crushed Rosenborg at home and beat Legia Warsaw twice.

However, they were not an outstanding team, and would lose in the next round against Nantes.

In the 2002/03 season, a rather mediocre Barça, which would finish sixth in the League, maintained a 100% record in the first group stage. Barça benefited from a friendly draw, as they avoided notable rivals, but the Spaniards were still convincing.

They beat Club Brugge, Galatasaray and Lokomotiv Moscow twice on their way to perfection. After overcoming the second group stage, Barça was eliminated by Juventus, the eventual finalists, in the quarterfinals.

The team led by José Mourinho is considered one of the best in the history of the Spanish League. He usurped the almighty Barcelona at the top of the Spanish table while racking up a record 100 points.

His style was conducive to success in Europe's top competition, and his campaign got off to an excellent start. Madrid finished the group stage with a maximum of 18 points, while averaging more than three goals per game. Lyon, Ajax and Dinamo Zagreb had no chance.

However, a heartbreaking semi-final penalty shootout defeat to Bayern dashed Mourinho's dreams of lifting another Champions League trophy.

The Spanish giants achieved narrow victories against Basel and Ludogorets away from home, but they decisively beat Liverpool at Anfield and only conceded one goal at the Bernabéu.

Niko Kovac was still in charge when the Germans subjected Tottenham to a 7-2 thrashing in front of their own fans, and defeated the Lilywhites 3-1 in Munich to round off their perfect group stage.

The Rekordmeisters also beat Red Star Belgrade and Olympiacos, before lifting the trophy the following summer in Lisbon, under Hansi Flick.

It is the only perfect team in the group stage to have won the competition.

However, the Dutch team, driven by Sebastian Haller's scoring instinct, dominated a group that included Sporting CP, Erling Haaland's Borussia Dortmund and Besiktas.

However, on this occasion they could not enjoy a deep journey, as they were defeated by Benfica in the round of 16.

Before that, however, the Reds, who had established themselves as a major force under Jürgen Klopp, enjoyed their most successful group stage with the German at the helm.

It was a very even group on paper, but the Premier League team proved to be above Atlético de Madrid, Milan, the eventual winner of the Scudetto, and Porto. Klopp's men came out on top in a couple of crazy games, including their 3-2 wins at home against Milan and in Madrid.

Liverpool would lose the final against Real Madrid.

Bayern faced Barcelona in Group E, but the Catalans finished third behind Benfica. The Bundesliga team was outstanding, scoring a whopping 22 goals.

They defeated Barça twice (3-0), beat Benfica away (4-0) and beat Dinamo kyiv in Munich (5-0). In the quarterfinals, however, Unai Emery's Villarreal surprised them.

Julian Nagelsmann's men beat Barcelona and Inter, with an average of three goals per game and only two conceded.

The only goals conceded came in a 4-2 away victory against modest Viktoria Plzen. Their results against Inter, the eventual finalist, and Barça, the eventual League champion, were the following: 2-0, 2-0, 2-0, 3-0. Dominant (until they faced the triple champion, Manchester City).