At the height of El Colorado, in the municipality of El Marqués, Querétaro, there was a fatal accident between a bus and a vehicle, leaving three dead

a deadly accident between a ETN line bus and A car was registered in the Highway 57 Mexico-Querétaro, leaving three dead and 21 people injured; it transpired that they were traveling in the truck young american football players.

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon in kilometer 194 at the height of the community of El Colorado, in the municipality of El Marqués, a site where paramedics and the Highway Division National Guard arrived.

According to local media, on Highway 57 the ETN line bus lost control, left the road and ended up hitting a restaurant, but it took a private vehicle that was joining the road along the way.

It was reported that inside the restaurant there were no injured people, but they were reported two dead on the bus and a deceased woman inside the vehicle.

Also, it was said that 21 people who were traveling on the bus, including the driver, tthey ended up injuredbut they only had to transfer 16 to a hospital.

Regarding the private car, it was reported that a couple was traveling inside, lthe woman was lifeless and the man was able to be rescued and taken to a hospital.

It turned out that a team of American football players and staff from the State of Mexico were traveling on the bus.

After the mishap, the truck knocked down an electric power pole and became entangled in the cables, for which reason personnel from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) were also supported at the scene.