EP3-E aircraft similar to the one that would have flown over Iranian territorial waters in early April 2023. | Photo: United States Navy/Public domain/Wikimedia Commons

Iran on Sunday denounced the unauthorized incursion of a US reconnaissance plane over its territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman. The incident occurred this morning and allegedly involved a US Navy EP-3E plane, according to Tasnim news agency. “After the EP-3E entered its territorial waters, Iranian Navy commanders issued a warning to prevent the aircraft from entering the country’s airspace without authorization,” Iran’s military said. The agency detailed that the EP-3E planes are one of the US reconnaissance models whose mission is “to collect information and data”.

Iran has repeatedly accused the US of violating its airspace, particularly in the Persian Gulf area, especially with reconnaissance drones. Relations between Tehran and Washington remain tense amid difficulties in restoring the 2015 nuclear deal, protests that have rocked Iran in recent months, and clashes in places like Syria. The two countries were also unable to reach an agreement on prisoner exchanges.