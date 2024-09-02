3 Days to Kill: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Monday 2 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Italia 1, 3 Days to Kill will be broadcast, a 2014 film directed by McG, starring Kevin Costner, Amber Heard and Hailee Steinfeld. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

CIA agent Ethan Renner, approaching 60, discovers that, due to a glioblastoma, he has only a few months left to live; so he decides to retire from work to correct his mistakes and recover his relationship with his family, cut short by the need to protect them from the dangers of the job. But a secret agent offers him access to one last mission: to capture an international terrorist, in exchange for an experimental drug that could cure him. Faced with such a miraculous opportunity to recover from his illness, Ethan is forced to accept. But, in addition to the more than obvious complications of the assigned task, there are the common annoyances of the average parent, continually besieged by problems in managing his daughter. Highly motivated, Ethan accepts the “tour de force” skillfully extricating himself between the last work mission and the other mission, the sentimental one tied to his wife and daughter.

3 Days to Kill: The Cast

We have seen the plot of 3 Days to Kill, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kevin Costner: Ethan Renner

Hailee SteinfeldZoey Renner

Amber Heard: Live Delay

Connie Nielsen: Christine Renner

Richard Sammel: Wolf

Eriq Ebouaney: Jules

Thomas Lemarquis: Albino

Raymond J. Barry: Director of the CIA

Jonathan Barbezieux: Louis

Jonas Bloquet: Hugh

Rupert Wynne-Jones: Hugh’s father

Marc Andréoni: Mirat Yilmaz

Shane Woodward: Axel

Bruno Ricci: Guy

Marie Guillard: Mirat’s wife

Eric Naggar: lawyer

Lamont Thompson: technician

Rob Roy Fitzgerald: Deputy Director of the CIA

Mai Ahn: Yasmin

Streaming and TV

Where to watch 3 Days to Kill live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Monday 2 September 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity.