Mexico announced this Friday “the immediate breaking” of diplomatic relations with Ecuador, after police from that country broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito to arrest former vice president Jorge Glas, who had received political asylum. A “flagrant violation of international law and the sovereignty of Mexico” indicated Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Serious crisis between Mexico and Ecuador after the intervention of the Ecuadorian police in the Mexican embassy in Quito. On Friday night, Ecuadorian authorities arrested former vice president Jorge Glas, who had taken refuge in the Mexican embassy in Quito since December, evading an arrest warrant for alleged corruption. The Communication Secretariat of the Presidency indicated in a statement that “Jorge Glas Espinel, sentenced to imprisonment by the Ecuadorian justice system, has been arrested tonight and placed under the orders of the competent authorities.”

An arrest obtained after a police intervention at the headquarters of the Mexican embassy in Quito that provoked an immediate reaction from Mexico that announced the breaking of relations with Ecuador. In a message on social networks, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena denounced a violation of international law. “Given the flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the injuries suffered by Mexican diplomatic personnel in Ecuador, Mexico announces the immediate breaking of diplomatic relations with Ecuador,” the head of Mexican diplomacy wrote on the X social network.

