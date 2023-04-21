The verification tag or “blue tick” on Twitter helps to authenticate the identity of its holders and distinguishes them from fraudsters. Twitter had about 300,000 verified users under the blue verification system, many of them journalists, athletes and public figures.

Notable users who lost their blue checkmarks on Thursday included Beyonce, Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey, former President Donald Trump, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian and Bill Gates.

The Verge said that 3 celebrities did not lose the “blue tick” on Twitter, despite their refusal to pay for the verification service.

He explained that the matter is related to Canadian actor William Shatner, basketball star LeBron James and American writer Stephen King.

A number of followers were surprised that the blue mark remained on their accounts, although they had previously opposed this step.

According to “The Verge”, the owner of the site, Elon Musk, personally commissioned the service to verify the accounts of the three celebrities.

“My Twitter account shows I signed up for Twitter Blue. I didn’t,” King said on his Twitter account.

Musk responded by saying, “You’re welcome.. Namaste.”

It is noteworthy that the cost of keeping the marks ranges from $8 per month for individual users, and a price starting from $1,000 per month for documenting an enterprise account, in addition to $50 per month for each account of an entity or employee.