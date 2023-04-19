The authorities of Manizales presented the balance of the excesses that occurred after the Once Caldas – Alianza Petrolera match, during which members of the Holocausto Norte bar they invaded the field and attacked some players of the local club.

Due to the riots, the Manizales Mayor’s Office had to install a Unified Command Post (PMU), which presented the following balance of events:

In the vandalism, advertising screens and a media camera were damaged.

20 people from logistics were injured, as well as 4 fans and 4 policemen; all these people are out of danger. Additionally, 2 police horses were left with minimal lacerations, a patrol car was vandalized and a motorcycle was incinerated.

Four of the logistics workers had to be transferred to care centers.

200 uniformed Police attended the day at the beginning. They were joined by another 70 members of the public force.

In the external part of the Palogrande stadium, it was possible to dissuade the violent from the surroundings of the sports arena. There were small disturbances in different parts of the city, which are already controlled.

Terrible this 🚨🚨! With flying kicks they attacked players of the @Once Caldas. What do those hamponcitos think? They don’t run but a block to hit and run from the police and think they are more athletes than professionals. DETESTABLE!! pic.twitter.com/wIsGzeCAhJ — Gisselle (@gisselleapa) April 19, 2023

The president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo, spoke about what happened in Manizales and pointed out that there should not only be sports sanctions for the clubs, but penalties for the fans. Only in this way, according to the leader, can violence in football be eradicated.

The Palogrande stadium is located on Paralela and Lindsay avenues and next to the main venues of the Caldas and Nacional de Colombia universities and the Palogrande Sports Unit. In addition, it is close to the tourist sector of El Cable. It is one of the most frequented areas of the capital of Caldas.

It should be remembered that last Sunday, inside the Atanasio Girardot stadium and its surroundings in Medellín, there were riots between fans of the Los del Sur barra brava and the Police, which left nearly 80 injured. In this case, the Atlético Nacional vs América de Cali match could not take place.

