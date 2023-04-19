President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has it knocked out the DEA. it takes two days shooting up with a shotgun against the United States and the media in that country and in Mexico, for revealing secret information from the Ministry of National Defense, without hitting anything except one thing: despite everything, cooperation with the Joe Biden government will not be suspended, agreed last week at the White House with his security cabinet which, for practical purposes, went to receive instructions on what they have to do to combat fentanyl trafficking to that nationand stop the arrival of precursor chemicals from China and India through the ports of Lázaro Cárdenas and Manzanillo. The president is making muinas, without denying anything or finding an exit door.

It is very unfortunate because he is the head of the Mexican State, but it is his fault that every time he speaks in the morning he subtracts his own authority because, at least in this case, shows how uninformed he is, his ignorance about the origin and dynamics of secret information that it is coming to light in Washington and Mexico, and what is wrong, due to its deficient information, in decision-making. Yesterday he announced that the information from the Army and the Navy was going to be sealed, because “we are being spied on by the Pentagon, the DEA and some of the media.” Seriously, President, how do you expect to be taken seriously?

The president justified his decision because “we have to protect ourselves because the DEA is informing the Process and others… the Pentagon informs the Washington Post, they hack, just give the source.” López Obrador was referring to what was published on Saturday by the American newspaper, which revealed the split between the Defense and Navy secretariats because it gave the Army control of air navigation, and what was published by a group of associated media about the billionaire luxury private tours of the Secretary of Defense and his familywith charge to the treasury.

In both cases, the Mexican media and the Post made it clear that they are secret documents of the Secretary of Defense, in the first case, and of the Pentagon in the second. If he did not read well or they just heated his head, as his spokesman Jesús Ramírez Cuevas usually does with him, be careful, because he is exposed as a poorly advised president. The information about General Luis Cresencio Sandoval originates from the hack of Guacamaya Leaks, of which the presidents have laughed. Now she didn’t like him anymore and got angry.

The one in the Post was not a leak to the newspaper or promoted by the Pentagon. On the contrary. The Pentagon is in trouble, as is the rest of the US government, because hundreds of thousands of secret documents were posted on social media by a young ex-military man. The Post did what dozens of newspapers have been doing around the world, going fishing on social networks to find findings. This leak, as the president calls it, is the size or more serious than the one carried out by Julian Assange in Wikileaks, although in this case López Obrador, defender of the Australian, maintains that his action has to do with freedom of expression. Now, because he affects him, he didn’t like it either and got mad.

In the sea of ​​confusion in which he operates, he has mixed the DEA with the Pentagon, and to understand the president you have to understand his lack of synapses. He’s upset with the DEA, because with three informants in the Pacific Cartel built a legal case against the sons of Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán, whom he blames for being the main traffickers of fentanyl to the United States. When he spoke about the issue on Tuesday, he assured that the DEA had infiltrated his security forces, which must have been a mix-up. He infiltrated the “Chapitos”, not the Army.

The recruitment of informants by US agencies is an old practice. One of them, but from the FBI, was the one who put on the trail of the Americans recently deprived of their liberty in Matamoros, so that the Mexican authorities could find them. The president did not say anything there, who also celebrated the DEA informants when they testified against Genaro García Luna. Today he jumps, he is outraged and wraps himself in the flag because they left exposed a criminal organization with which he has had public deferences and zero efforts to stop their criminal operations.

Shooting a shotgun, as he has, may help him avoid talking about the lavish taxpayer-paid trips for the Secretary of Defense and his family, which call into question his narrative that there is no longer corruption in his government, or why the DEA and not your government, is the one that is documenting the criminal activities of the “Chapitos”. What he is not being able to prevent is sinking more and more into the swamp by not knowing how to process the confidential information that shows the entrails of the Army that protects and empowers so much, and that exhibits the inconsistencies and contradictions of his management as president. The president has no idea how to stop what is falling on him. Perhaps, if he stopped seeing his belly button, he would take the path of other countries exposed by the secret documents, and deny everything revealed therein. López Obrador did not deny anything; rather, with his anger he confirmed it.

Note: Julio Scherer, former legal advisor to the Presidency, clarifies in a letter to this space that his trip to Valle de Bravo to see properties in the company of the Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, was to visit a piece of land that the Sedena has today for breeding and training Army horses. He also says that he did not build houses for the military at the Felipe Ángeles airport, which is appreciated for pointing it out, although he was not linked to those works in the column.

We recommend you read: