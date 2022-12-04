The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that the employment rates of citizens in the private sector increased by 27% compared to 2020, stressing that Emiratisation is a top national priority, reflecting the directions and visions of the UAE leadership aimed at building the capabilities of its cadres and talents, in a way that develops current human assets, and contributes to creating Sustainable job opportunities, pointing out that the state’s strategy to increase Emiratisation rates in the private sector adopts a comprehensive approach that seeks to qualify national cadres to lead vital sectors and develop their skills and capabilities.

The Ministry reaffirmed that the private sector is an essential and vital partner in promoting Emiratisation initiatives approved by the UAE government, by attracting competencies, developing their skills and capabilities, and preserving their acquired experience, explaining that thanks to cooperation between the government and the private sector, the employment rates of citizens in the sector have increased. Private sector increased by 27%, compared to 2020, mostly in business services and financial intermediation jobs, in addition to trade and repair services.