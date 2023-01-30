In Kurgan, 25 women who suffered during pregnancy complained to Putin about doctors

In Kurgan, 25 women complained to Russian President Vladimir Putin about local doctors, accusing them of providing poor-quality medical care during pregnancy and childbirth. About this Ura.ru told Anastasia Lukinykh, whose child was stillborn.

According to the woman, all 25 Russians were affected between 2019 and 2022. “Many women, when applying to law enforcement agencies, were denied a criminal case. We are afraid that our appeals will go unheeded, and the perpetrators will go unpunished, so we wrote to the presidential administration, ”said Lukinykh.

She added that three lawyers work with the women and some have already gone to court. Now they are working on filing a class action lawsuit.

The Department of Health of the Kurgan region reacted to the situation. The head of the department, Aleksey Sigidaev, said that all the cases indicated in the complaint to the president would be checked. Video of his speech published on the social network VKontakte. The official assured that all the perpetrators identified by the results of the check would be punished. According to him, each case of fetal death is considered by a commission under the department.

January 2, 2023 Anastasia Lukinykh published in the group “Kurgan” in the social network “Odnoklassniki” a post in which she accused the doctors of the local perinatal center that her child was born dead. According to the Russian woman, she was admitted to the hospital on December 1 with abdominal pain. Doctors told the woman that she would give birth in a week and put her on preservation, which, as a result, lasted two weeks.

According to the Lukins, she was examined by trainee doctors and graduate students. “When the trainee doctor came and suspected something was wrong, they sent me just to “walk”, the baby was still moving,” she wrote. “At the same time, they assured me that everything was fine and waited for one of the doctors to come to confirm their fears or refute. Then they waited until eight in the morning for an ultrasound doctor. After the examination, it was found that the baby’s heart had stopped, and he died in utero.

On December 13, the woman gave birth to a dead child. From the conclusion of the doctors it followed that the fetus had distress, “first discovered during pregnancy”. Lukinykh accused the doctors of incompetence and stated that she would look for other injured women.

In Russia, women often blame doctors for the death of a fetus during pregnancy or during childbirth. So, a resident of the Kuban stated that she had lost her child due to the refusal of doctors to perform a caesarean section. As it became known, in the process of childbirth, there was a risk of developing hypoxia in an infant. As a result, he was born dead. Investigators found that this was due to the help not provided on time. In turn, the attending physician of the victim explained that she did not perform the operation due to a hand injury.

A similar story happened in the Samara region. According to a local resident, during childbirth, doctors performed a caesarean section, but the child died. In her opinion, doctors are to blame for the incident, and the baby suffocated.