One person was injured in a knife attack in the Schuman station of the Brussels metro, the headquarters of the European Union. This was reported by ‘Derniere Heure’, which quotes the police according to which the attacker was stopped by the agents who intervened promptly. Witnesses say that the man sparked panic in the subway station, walking with a knife in his hand, and that he allegedly tried to attack a woman with a stroller.

The Belgian sites show videos, shot by witnesses, with the images of the arrest of the attacker, a young man wearing a striped shirt, trousers and dark jacket, whom the agents at gunpoint make him lie down on the ground.