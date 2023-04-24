AForeign Minister Annalena Baerbock is not traveling to a meeting with her EU colleagues because of the situation in Sudan. The Foreign Office said on Sunday that she would be represented by Ambassador Michael Clauss in Luxembourg on Monday. The Bundeswehr had previously started evacuating German citizens from the troubled state in northeast Africa. Heavy fighting broke out there a week ago between the two most powerful generals in the country and their units.

The talks will focus on military support and further sanctions against Russia. In addition, among other things, it should be about an EU action plan on the geopolitical consequences of the Russian war of aggression and developments in Sudan.

Without further discussion, it is also planned there to decide on further sanctions due to human rights violations in Iran and the situation in Syria. The ministerial deliberations are overshadowed by an internal EU dispute over the joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine.

According to diplomats, France insists that ammunition should only be procured jointly with EU money if all the components come from the EU. In this way, the country wants to ensure that the EU comes closer to the French goal of “strategic autonomy” and reduces its dependence on other regions of the world.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had sharply criticized the dispute last week. He wrote on Twitter: “The EU’s inability to implement its own decision to jointly procure ammunition for Ukraine is frustrating.” For Ukraine, “the cost of inaction is measured in human lives.”







With the tweet, Kuleba was referring specifically to the fact that the EU decided last month to supply Ukraine with one million new artillery shells for the fight against Russia within twelve months. They are intended to prevent bottlenecks in the Ukrainian armed forces and enable them to launch new offensives against the attackers from Russia.

.