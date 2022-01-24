Chihuahua.- 22 children remain hospitalized for Covid-19 in the state of Chihuahua and three of them have a serious health condition, according to information provided by the state health secretary Felipe Sandoval.

The official assured in a press conference held this weekend that there was a greater incidence in Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus infections between boys and girls during the winter holidays. He also mentioned that the fourth wave of Covid-19 exceeded the government’s expectations.

Similarly, Sandoval explained that at the court on Sunday, January 23, 9 thousand 10 were registered cumulative deaths from Covid-19 in Chihuahua, 42 of them were under 17 years of age.

To date, the Chihuahuan health authorities register 369 patients hospitalized for coronavirus, of which 68 are intubated.

The historical cumulative Covid-19 cases in Chihuahua it amounts to 112,948, with the confirmation of 1,397 new positives. While 87 thousand 364 people recovered from this disease.

Among the 25 new deaths from coronavirus in the state10 were registered in Ciudad Juárez, 7 in Chihuahua, 1 in Parral, 1 in Delicias, 3 in Nuevo Casas Grandes, 1 in Camargo, 1 in Meoqui and 1 in Santa Isabel.