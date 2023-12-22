Phew! More than 200,000 euros discount on a Brabus G63 XLP. That's an affordable Christmas gift!

These are financially difficult times. The rich also need to tighten their belts. Inflation, shrinking market, geopolitical flexibility: you name it. And then it is certainly a turbulent time on the car market. In general, cars seem to be getting more expensive. After all, there is less growth of young used cars, because fewer new cars are being sold.

Yet it – apparently – also offers opportunities. Because in some cases cars are even becoming cheaper. Yay! Now we cannot directly support this with hard data (that will probably come after New Year's), but we can with anecdotal evidence. And proof is proof, so it's true!

Brabus G63 XLP 900

In this specific case it concerns a Brabus G63 XLP 900. Not so long ago, it was the most expensive G-Class on Marktplaats. That car was for sale on July 31 for the sweet amount of 1,300,000 euros. That's a lot of money, but it is a very special car.

The Brabus G63 XLP is not a lowered, but a raised Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The car also has a longer wheelbase and a pick-up rear. Then all the bells and whistles that they have in Bottrop were hung there. Not only the exterior has been tackled, the interior also received a special treatment.

Only 210 km/h?

Then there is the engine. Under the enormous carbon hood houses the well-known V8, which has been completely overhauled. The engine capacity grew to 4.4 liters and there are new pistons and turbos, plus a sports exhaust system. It is Brabus, so the cooling has also been adjusted.

The result is 900 hp and 1,250 Nm. Hoppatee! This allows you to sprint to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. Fortunately, the top speed is limited to 210 km/h. That is quite slow for a Brabus, but very fast for a medium-sized holiday home.

Big discount

Of course, you can already feel it coming that this Brabus G63 XLP has been discounted. They also cut the sales price considerably. Because it fell from 1,300,000 euros to… 1,087,790 euros. It's not even that the car is parked at a beunhare's house in his palace with recognizable gravel tiles, but at an official Mercedes-Benz dealer. Special: in the advertisement they call it 'more than a supercar' and 'the pinnacle of all-terrain elegance'. Righhhht.

The high price is of course due to the fact that this is a real factory Brabus. So you just get a warranty on the car and it all remains intact. It is also a very rare car, because Brabus only built 10 copies of this brute. In short, start the new year with a windfall and buy this Brabus G63 XLP 900. Interested? You can view the advertisement here!

