Major General Tal Shua, 31, was a first class soldier in the Israeli Army | Photo: Disclosure/IDF

An Israeli general has been killed in combat in the Gaza Strip, the highest-ranking official among Israel's 139 military personnel killed in the enclave since the start of its ground offensive.

According to the Israeli Army this Friday (22), retired Major General Tal Shua, aged 31, was killed in the south of the Palestinian enclave while fighting for an engineering battalion.

Since the start of the ground offensive on October 27, Israeli forces have reported the deaths in combat of officers of various ranks, including a commander who, until the general's death, was the most senior among the casualties.

A lieutenant, 21-year-old Shai Ayeli, who was serving as a cadet in a rescue unit in the north of the Gaza Strip, was also killed in the last few hours, according to an Army statement. Additionally, three soldiers from different units in the Gaza Strip were seriously injured.

On October 7, the terrorist group Hamas launched an attack in Israel that killed more than 1,200 people and kidnapped nearly 240 others. Since the massacre, adding to those killed in the subsequent offensive, the Israeli Army has lost 471 soldiers and 1,929 injured, 771 of them during the military operation in the Palestinian enclave, according to the Defense Forces. (With EFE Agency)