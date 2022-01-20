Lizzie McGuire it initially premiered on the Disney Channel in 2001 and ran for two seasons before ending in 2004. Due to its success, a movie titled The Lizzie McGuire movie also premiered in 2003, which was well received by fans. Therefore, many wonder what happened to the announced reboot of the series.

Between 2001 and 2004, Hilary Duff starred in the hit teen series Lizzie McGuire. Photo: Disney

YOU CAN SEE: Eternals: which protagonist of It had a cameo in the movie and nobody noticed?

Even Miranda Cosgrove (iCarly) wanted to see the production restart. Now, in a promotional interview for How I met your father, Hilary Duff offered statements to Variety about the idea of ​​this return to TV.

“I don’t think she’s dead or alive. I think she’s just sitting there ”, said Duff without completely destroying the hopes of his fans. However, she acknowledged that she was not always willing to be part of the, for now, canceled project: “I was like: ‘No, thanks.’ And then one day I said to myself, ‘Yes.’ There is a lot of love there.”

Hilary Duff keeps fans hopeful for Lizzie McGuire’s new show. Photo: The Republic

YOU CAN SEE: Gaspard Ulliel: who is Midnight Man, character of the late Moon Knight actor?

Even so, he admitted that there are many challenges to resume content that the public maintains as an indelible childhood memory. However, he did mention that, had he continued with the Lizzie McGuire reboot, he would not have been able to participate in the How I Met Your Mother spin-off.

“You always have to make an effort with something that is so dear and important to so many people. Simply I keep my heart and mind open. I don’t think How I Met Your Father would have come about if Lizzie had happened.”

How I Met Your Father stars Hilary Duff. Photo: Variety

YOU CAN SEE: Encanto causes controversy on Twitter: they criticize fanart for racism and Latinos defend it

Why was the Lizzie McGuire reboot cancelled?

The Lizzie McGuire reboot was announced in a big way a few years ago. Everything pointed to the fact that it was canceled due to disagreements on the subject of production. In fact, in January 2020, Variety reported that Terri Minsky, the lead writer, was no longer on the project due to not achieving “a common creative direction with Disney.”

Likewise, ‘The House of the Mouse’ shared its own reasons: “Fans have great expectations for any new story. Unless we are sure we can meet them, we have decided to wait.”