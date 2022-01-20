Mexico.- East Thursday, January 20, 2022 Channel 7 prepares a very good programming, the Mexican open television network with national coverage will show very good programs, to be enjoyed with the family (Central Mexico Time).

00:00 | direct resume

00:30 | direct resume

01:00 | innovate

01:30 | innovate

02:00 | innovate

02:30 | innovate

03:00 | innovate

03:30 | innovate

03:55 | adjustment bars

04:20 | PSTN

04:30 | renowned brands

04:58 | National anthem

05:00 | Transformers Rescue Bots

05:30 | Bubu and the little owls

06:00 | True and the Rainbow Kingdom

06:30 | chuggington

07:00 | Rev&Roll

07:30 | Molang

08:00 | gigantosaurus

08:30 | My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic

09:30 | Transformers: Cyberverse

10:00 | Power Rangers: Beast Morphers

10:30 | animaniacs

11:30 | Hotel Transylvania: The Series

12:30 | Pinky and the Brain

13:30 | The Flintstones

14:30 | Unikitty

15:30 | Adventure Time

16:30 | The Good Doctor

17:30 | 9-1-1: Lone Star

18:30 | 9-1-1: Lone Star

19:30 | Ugly Betty

20:30 | Ugly Betty

19:30 | Ugly Betty

20:30 | Ugly Betty

21:30 | SWAT

22:30 | Till money do us part

23:28 | National anthem

23:30 | innovate

23:45 | direct resume