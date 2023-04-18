The newspaper reported that the fire broke out at around 12:57 pm local time (0457 GMT) and was extinguished at around 13:33 pm after emergency teams rushed to the scene at Changfeng Hospital in Beijing.

The authorities evacuated a total of 71 people after the rescue work. By 6:00 pm (1000 GMT), 21 people had died after being taken to hospital for treatment.

“This is a tragedy,” said a Chinese Weibo user. “I can see the accident from my balcony. Many people stood on the air-conditioning unit at noon and some jumped off it.”

Fires in China are rare. The cause of the fire is being investigated.