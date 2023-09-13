AFrom the depths of Bavarian and Swabian development art a new joy of beautiful driving arises. In two years the world will be reorganized, if not in a completely real way, then at least in that of the two eternal rivals for the high mass of automobile manufacturing. A model series is whirring from BMW that is called the Neue Klasse in reference to early upheavals and upheavals. It competes in the format of the 3 Series sedan and its more off-road counterpart, the X3, whereby the sedan will be shown first, but the SUV will come onto the market first. Afterwards, the duo will grow into a small family and will not stop at other size classes. “Brand identity is the key to premium mobility,” says development director Frank Weber, and anyone who now throws the term Sea of ​​Sameness around immediately gets a nod from Ola Källenius and Gorden Wagener.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”. See also Global warming and the psyche: how big is the fear of climate change?

The former is the CEO of Mercedes-Benz, the latter is the head of design, and both are convinced that the uniformity coming from China will perhaps blow further wind into the already tough competition, but that nothing and no one can come close to the star. The Concept CLA should therefore be taken as seriously as it is here, and the appearance of future models will certainly be even more Mercedes-Benz, after all, there are more than 130 years of tradition in Stuttgart’s archives.