Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 10:34



An accident between a truck and a car that occurred this Monday on the A-30 as it passes through Murcia, in front of Makro, has caused a 6-kilometer delay in the direction of the capital. At around 8:15 a.m. a call alerted the Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the Region of Murcia of the incident.

An ambulance went to the scene of the incident and certified that none of the passengers traveling in the vehicles involved were injured.