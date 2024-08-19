There is less and less time until Formula 1 returns to the track after the summer break, which will take place on the circuit of Zandvoortseat of the Dutch Grand Prix. An event that returned to the calendar in 2021 after a long absence that lasted since 1985, the year in which the last edition was held in the Netherlands, always on the same track located a few steps from the North Sea. An event highly anticipated by the Dutch public not only for the spectacle of Formula 1 itself, but also for the successes of the home idol Max Verstappen, always a winner in his homeland. The enthusiasm and anticipation for the imminent event, however, are mixed with concerns regarding the future of the Dutch Grand Prix after 2025.

Along with Monza, Imola, Spa-Francorchamps, Shanghai, Mexico City and Monaco, the organisers of the Dutch GP will also have to reach an agreement with Liberty Media to renew the appointment with Zandvoort beyond 2025, but the arrival of Madrid for 2026 and the need to establish a maximum of 24 races to include in the calendar will make the operation more complex.

Although the relationship with Formula 1 is excellent, as admitted by the Director of the Zandvoort circuit Robert van Overdijk in a recent statement to the media, there is still a risk that the 2025 edition could be the last, especially in the event of a lack of financial support: “At the moment the risks are too greatbut obviously we are doing everything we can to see if a race after 2025 is still possible – he explained – it’s clear that the situation is precarious. The relationship with Formula 1 is fantastic, but I hope everyone in the Netherlands realises that organising an event of this calibre is not a gift.”

“We have been successful in recent years thanks to a large number of companies that have had the courage to help us. If you ask me the facts, it is a circuit that will have its last race next year and I don’t expect any white smoke anytime soon. We need time for this and to analyse the interest of fans and companies, governments and the entire economic environment, to know if we can bear this risk. We want to secure the commitment of ticket sales in the long term, before renewing the contract. This does not mean that we will not work hard in the coming months, but there is only one reason to think that we will not have a Formula 1 GP in Zandvoort after 2025″he concluded.