2024: The year of Artificial Intelligence

The year is ending and it is time to take stock: many media outlets claim that this has been the year of AI. Generative AI models such as ChatGPT-4, Dalle, or Sora have been sophisticated and this technology has been adopted massively, with the consequent regulatory debates. In addition, Artificial Intelligence systems have appeared capable of reasoning, at the level of “doctoral students or writing poems in the Walt Whitman style.

Artificial Intelligence has been with us for decades and almost no one is unaware of its use, even if they do not know it, from the recommendations that your streaming platform makes to you, to your spam filter, to your virtual assistant like Siri or Alexa. or the facial recognition of your mobile. He lives with us, helps us with daily tasks, knows us better than our mother and feeds on our data. And as in any such close coexistence relationship, it is impossible for friction not to arise and some limits must be established.

So, where are we in the development of this technology and what are we doing to keep it from getting out of hand? What are its real dangers? What can we expect from the future? What can and can’t AI do? We investigate these questions in “Possible Worlds” with Beatriz de Vera and a large team of experts.

They accompany us Jordi Pérez Colomé, journalist expert in technology and its relationship with society; Nerea Luis, PhD in Computer Science with more than 10 years of experience in the development of AI; and Maria Granduryresearcher in Natural Language Processing (NLP) focused on responsible, inclusive and open source AI and founder of SomosNLP.

And we talked about how AI should be regulated with Pepe Cerezo, founder of Digital Journey, a Think Tank that seeks to critically think about the advances of Artificial Intelligence.