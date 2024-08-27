This Wednesday will be the opening ceremony of thes Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, The competition will involve 4,400 athletes, who will fight to win 549 medals in 22 disciplines over 11 days until September 8.

“The ceremony will be an unprecedented event as it will not take place inside a stadium. On this occasion, the Pthe lace of Concord and the Champs Elysees will be the setting for this celebration in the heart of the French capital,” Claro Sports said in its statement.

Safety pin

He added: “The event will take place on Wednesday, August 28 at 1:00 pm in Colombia, it can be seen in the country on Claro Sports and will be narrated by the renowned Mexican sports journalist and writer Alberto Lati, who has more than 24 years of experience covering different events, the most recent being the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

It was also confirmed that the Games activities can be followed on Claro Sports channels (1502 and 1503 in HD, and 502 and 503 in SD), but that is not all.

Claro offers the option to follow the competitions step by step on the portal www.clarosports.com, the application, the YouTube channel, the smart screen applications and the OTT systems such as Claro video, Apple TV, Roku and Pluto TV.

Colombia will compete with a delegation of 78 people and Paula Ossa and Carlos Serrano will be the standard-bearers of the delegation at the ceremony. Sports