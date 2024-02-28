Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, the iOS and Android version of Activision Blizzard's battle royale hit, is officially getting its worldwide launch on March 21 following a limited release in select counties over the course of the last year.

Warzone Mobile, which is being developed by Activision's Digital Legends, Beenox, Shanghai, and Solid State studios, initially launched in Australia back in November 2022. Following its roll-out across a number of other countries, Activision announced it would be getting its full release in autumn last year – but plans changed in October, when the publisher confirmed it had made the decision to postpone its launch to “spring” 2024 in order to “polish up” the experience.

With Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile's worldwide release now locked down to 21st March, Activision has started talking specifics, confirming the game will launch with two maps: Verdansk – which supports 120-player battle royale matches – and Rebirth Island, which supports 48- Player battle royale matches using Gulag-free Resurgence rules.



Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile | Launch Date Reveal Trailer





Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile global release date trailer.

Additionally, Warzone Mobile offers more traditional multiplayer matches across various maps (including Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard) and modes, with Team Deathmatch, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Search & Destroy all mentioned in Activision's post.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile – which promises controller support and various tweakable controller, graphics, and HUD settings – offers a range of shared features across all versions of the game, including friends list and chat channels. Player level, weapon level, and purchased bundles also carry between platforms, with Warzone Mobile including shared battle pass progress with Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Warzone on console and PC.

According to Activision, over 50m players have already pre-registered to play Warzone Mobile when it launches globally on March 21st. Those that pre-register ahead of release gain access to a number of in-game items: the Ghost “Condemned” Operator Skin, M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprints, the “Foe's Flame” Vinyl, and the “Dark Familiar” Emblem.