An open letter from professor Daniel Arias Aranda (Madrid, 51 years old) titled ‘Dear student, we are deceiving you’ set social networks on fire a few months ago by questioning the level of university students and sparking a flood of support from professors from all over the country, as well as like a no less cascade of criticism of those words between reflection and denunciation. Arias, who has been teaching for 25 years and teaches the subject Business Organization at the University of Granada, is now publishing a book in Temas de Hoy with the same title as that letter. Throughout 250 pages, he dissects, including data and real testimonies from teachers and students, the shortcomings of the educational and university system, and proposes “uncomfortable” actions to break inertia that has brought “mediocrity and decadence” to the classrooms. .

-After that letter on Linkedin, how were you received in your class?

-Well, I didn’t have any type of feedback from my students. Nothing. Yes, thousands of messages of support from Primary, Secondary and university teachers and from some students who were not mine. One confessed to me that maybe when he was little he should have been given limits when it came to using his cell phone. The students are not guilty. They have found themselves in a system that we have created that is not working the way it should. You should never blame the student. The student is always a victim, not a culprit.

-Do you care about your students?

-Of course. Because I care about my students, I wrote the article and then the book.

-Advocates for getting out of mediocrity and returning the shine to the university…

-Spain is a country with a thousand-year-old university tradition. What happens now is that we have a 21st century university with 19th century structures. We remained anchored in a certain model, then through the Bologna Plan we tried to imitate Anglo-Saxon universities and have individualized teaching, but at zero cost. And so it is very complicated to do it.

-Talks about the decline of the university. He says that we need students committed to their training, teachers with a teaching vocation who take risks, and agile staff… what does it mean to take risks?

-The university is very bureaucratized. The amount of time that teachers waste on bureaucratic tasks is enormous. If you want to carry out an initiative and you are going to have to deal with thousands of papers and procedures, the most comfortable thing is not to do it. That’s what I criticize in the book. The need to give back to the teacher his ability to have initiative without having to go through three sanhedrins to decide if what you are doing is right or wrong.

-Has that happened to you?

-Once I wanted to start a master’s degree in Innovation for which I proposed a Nobel Prize candidate who came from the United States. And I was told that a committee had decided that the university had no potential to attract students to that particular type of degree. They left it in a drawer. And you are banging your head against the wall, looking for your university to lend you a hand to carry out an initiative that could go well or badly. It is a risk that must be assumed. But the fact that there are entry barriers means that teachers do not get involved in those messes.

-He also talks about the need to have a brave rector…

-One that is truly involved in the well-being of its teaching staff, its students and its administration and service staff. That he wants to put his university at the top, that he does not absolutely agree with the current system and breaks with the inertias established for years. We cannot continue thinking that all public universities have to be exactly the same. For example, Business Administration and Management is a degree that you can find in any Spanish university when many European universities are already beginning to stand out for their specialization in certain areas. Coffee for everyone doesn’t get you anywhere. It makes everyone happy in the short term, but in the long term it is not related to university excellence.

-Have you sent the book to Minister Subirats? What would he say to her?

-I’ll send it to you. I would ask the minister for consensus on any reform and to call the teachers. You have to go down to the trench. See what is the reason that, for example, we have secondary school teachers who, at the age of 35, are taking pills to be able to teach. Because they have two or three kids who are constantly breaking up their classes and they have no power other than kicking the kid out for three days, but three days later he comes back and everything stays the same. That should be reason enough for there to be educational reform in this country.

«A student asked me who the Extremoduro were and it plunged me even deeper into misery»

He quotes Extremoduro in some chapter… A serious professor of Economics mentioning a subversive band!

-I have been a big fan of Extremoduro since I was at university. I couldn’t help it. Just yesterday in class I commented on the evolution of music prices and told them that I had seen Extremoduro in Granada for 20 euros, and a student asked me who they were, which plunged me deeper into misery, hahaha.

-Is ignorance fashionable?

-Yes, we see it every day. Not only among university students but among people who are in very important decision-making positions in the Government. When you make ignorance fashionable, the advantage is that you can treat others as if they were stupid. This means that bright students, if there are any, prefer to be in the background. They don’t want to stand out too much because they see themselves singled out by the masses. Look at this guy how weird he is. And they can be the subject of some ridicule.

–In the book he talks about teachers relegated to insignificance, hyper-protective parents, digital devices that scatter minds, politicians who make decisions without a long-term vision… what an explosive cocktail!

-Initially when I wrote the article I thought it was a problem in my class, that it didn’t go much further. When you receive that avalanche of messages you realize that it is common in all faculties in Spain. And it scared me that this also happened in Medicine. If in the future a guy who has been watching TikTok in the classroom has to operate on me, I would almost prefer to run away. We have created the perfect cocktail to make that happen. When preparing a good Education Law we have to look twenty years from now. How do we want to be in twenty years? And from there back design the educational system that allows us to reach that Spain. But I don’t know what Spain envisions those who have created the educational laws that allow kids to pass with two failures. I don’t know what they expect in 20 years like this. But I do know that many businessmen tell me that they have noticed a decline, that they can’t find good people. FP is a very interesting option, but there is a lack of FP centers and technicians.

-But the dream of many parents is for their child to study at university, thinking that perhaps it guarantees them a job. Is there pressure to go to university instead of doing vocational training? Is it a question of status?

-Yes, the false hope that the university gives you that status of having a university student when university unemployment in Spain is one of the highest in the EU, and in the Humanities or Social Sciences degrees it is brutal. When that happens, something is wrong. A vocational training graduate is 50% more likely to find a job than a university graduate. That is an important signal they are sending us.

«This year I haven’t left class yet, but I still ask for silence every now and then. “Things about 14-year-olds when they are in their twenties”

-He claims that he has left class due to the complete disinterest of his students…

-Yeah. It is common to be teaching class and have to ask for silence every five minutes. I get to a point where I shut up, cross my arms, and time begins to pass. They continue their business and then I tell them that I assume they have no interest and I leave the classroom because I have things to do in my office. I have left once. That has happened. This year I haven’t left class yet, but I still ask for silence every now and then. Very high school stuff, from 14-year-old children when they are already in their twenties.

-I was sad to read that you haven’t recommended any student for a company in years…

-I do not dare. I don’t want to waste any businessman’s time. It is also true that in this decade I have not earned an honors degree. The last one was before the pandemic. Ten or fifteen years ago I had more students who deserved honors than I could give. I don’t have that problem anymore.

The gifted student



-You have become an expert in making students believe that they are worth it even though you know it is a lie…

-It is the option you have left. The student passes the subject with a much lower level. He thinks that he has acquired all the skills, but you know that is not the case. The system is set so that the teacher says “pa’lante.”

-But in this way, isn’t it harming the student who makes the effort or the more advantaged ones?

-When you lower the level, the advantaged student looks to his right and left and thinks that if he is doing the half he gets a relatively high grade, what need do I have to make an effort. I’m going to do half to achieve the same result. Unfortunately, I dedicate most of my time to the mediocre student, not the good student, who goes unnoticed because he does his work, passes well, and doesn’t ask you for more. The mediocre person looks for ten thousand excuses for you because you have suspended him.

-If you want quality you have to go private, is that right?

-I am an absolute defender of the public university. But I would like the best private universities to be in Spain, because that would mean that the public ones would have to catch up and perhaps we would start to consider things. The point is that in Spain registrations in private cars are rising brutally, a market signal. If more and more students want to enroll in the private school, it will be because it is offering them something that the public school does not offer. People don’t pay money for nothing. We will have to make ourselves look at it.

-In the epilogue of the book he sees himself at 71 years old, 20 years from now, and imagines a university of which he feels proud… can the mess be fixed in that period of time?

-Yes, it could be done if we got to work now. Twenty years go by very quickly. The university of twenty years from now begins to be built today. But if we prefer to be the spa of Europe, we are on the right line.

-What is the weakness, threat, strength and opportunity of our university system?

-The greatest weakness is pushing the student forward regardless of the knowledge they have. The threat is to continue with this system in which apathy becomes the norm. The strength is that we have the best trained teachers in the history of our country. The opportunity, the possibility that Spain can become a technological power, for example, by retaining all that talent that is leaving.

-By the way, what did your children tell you about the famous letter?

-I have two, Marcos, 20 years old, who studies Labor Relations and Sara, 18 years old, who is in FP. They were the first to read the article before she posted it on Linkedin. I hesitated, but they read it and told me I was right… and I went for it.