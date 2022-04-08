Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The competitors of the Spring Golf Tournament 2022 they met in the garden Culiacan Country Club to witness the awards of the different places and categories of the competition, as well as to make a raffle for a car.

Those who moderated the podium during the award of the Spring Golf Tournament 2022 They were Fernando Martínez, moderator and member of the Golf Federation, Elsa de la Garza, director of the Country Club, Pablo Trizón, president of the Country Club, and Juan Carlos Hernández, golf professional.

The different categories of the competition were Category AA, A, B, C, D, Seniors A, Seniors B, Ladies and Championship, in addition to awarding the first places in holes 2, 9, 15 and 17.

Among the prizes offered to the participants were trophies, golf accessories such as batons, gloves, backpacks, golf clubs, sports club jackets, cash prizes and free subscriptions to the next tournament.

During the awards ceremony, the players and family were able to enjoy a pleasant meeting with a banquet and drinks.