The 2022 F1 championship has reached its summer break in August after having disputed 13 races out of the 22 scheduled. The great dominatrixes of this season at the moment are Red Bull and Ferrarior the only two teams to have won so far, with the team of Milton Keynes having already obtained nine wins against the four claims of the Scuderia di Maranello.

The latter therefore achieved the hoped-for quality leap after two years – 2020-2021 – without a win in F1. Mercedes is still dry with successes and is not in the running for the conquest of the Drivers ‘championship and, above all, of the Constructors’ championship which it won continuously from 2014 to 2021. Disappointing season also for McLarencurrently fifth behind Alpine, which has certainly not jumped the 2022 regulation to return to the top as Ferrari did.

On the ‘right side’ of the Constructors’ classification we note the clear recovery of Alfa Romeo and Haas after a rather difficult 2021. Ferrari’s customer teams at the power unit level are sixth and seventh ahead of two disappointments such as AlphaTauri and Aston Martin. Williams closed the standings, but still scored points on two occasions with Alexander Albon.

Right away you can express your opinion on each team protagonist of this championship in the 10 polls in a range of votes ranging from ‘4’ to ’10’. The order is that of the Constructors classification.

