Former president attended party meeting with former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro in Brasilia

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated this Saturday (2.Sep.2023) that 2022 is a page turned and that it is necessary to move forward: “We consider last year a page turned and we are going forward because Brazil needs to change more quickly”. He made the statement at a PL Mulher event, chaired by former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, in Brasília. He was greeted with shouts of “myth” It is “beautiful”.