About the risk of addiction to vasoconstrictor drops after five days of treatment, Vyacheslav Vavin, a senior researcher at the Department of Upper Respiratory Diseases of the Federal State Budgetary Institution NMICO FMBA of Russia, a doctor of the highest qualification category, Vyacheslav Vavin, warned in an interview with Moslenta.

“The use of vasoconstrictor drops for more than five days forms addiction to them. That is, the normal regulation of the nasal mucosa is disrupted, and when the drug stops acting, a “recoil” symptom occurs in the form of a feeling of swelling, congestion and difficulty in nasal breathing, ”the ENT doctor explained.

According to the specialist, over time, the patient has to increase the dose, frequency of use, switch to more “strong” vasoconstrictor nasal sprays. A strong dependence is formed, both physical and emotional.

The doctor said that as a result of the constant use of drops, the natural protective barrier is damaged, the mucous membrane of the nasal cavity becomes thinner, which leads to the penetration of infections, dryness and bleeding.

Vasoconstrictor agents also enter the bloodstream, exerting a toxic effect on the cardiovascular, endocrine, reproductive, nervous and immune systems. In severe cases, this leads to endocrine and reproductive disorders, anxiety, insomnia and other health problems, Wavin warned.

Earlier in the program, Myasnikov was warned about dangerous complications after SARS.