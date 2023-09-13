Rome (agencies)

More than 2,000 migrants have arrived on boats on the small island of Lampedusa in the Mediterranean Sea since last Sunday, the Italian news agency ANSA reported yesterday.

The migrant reception center on the Italian island, which has a capacity of 400 people, is experiencing overcrowding, as has happened several times this year.

After a period in which the number of migrants arriving on the island decreased somewhat, a queue of small metal boats formed in front of the port of Lampedusa yesterday, waiting to dock at the pier, ANSA reported.

About 1,900 migrants arrived across the Mediterranean to Lampedusa on board 51 boats the day before yesterday. In order to decongest the camp, the authorities are trying to bring as many people as possible to the mainland on ferries or police boats.