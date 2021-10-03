Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to compel a young man to pay another 20,000 dirhams in compensation for assaulting him with his car and causing him to suffer a permanent disability, which left him with a disability in his right hand at a rate of 2%. The court obligated the defendant to pay fees and litigation expenses.

In the details, a young man filed a civil lawsuit against another, requesting that he be obligated to pay him 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for the physical and moral damage caused to him as a result of the assault on him, and his disruption of work, and obligating the defendant to pay him another 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for the damages of the rented car and disrupting her work, while obligating him to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for attorneys’ fees.

The plaintiff indicated that the defendant attacked his safety by deliberately hitting him and his car with the car he was driving, causing him severe bodily injuries that resulted in a fracture of the fifth finger bone of the right hand, right foot, left hand and a finger in it, and that required surgery.

He explained that the defendant was convicted by a penal verdict for assaulting the integrity of his body, which led to his inability to carry out his personal work for a period of no more than 20 days, by fining him 5,000 dirhams, pointing out that the defendant caused him severe bodily harm, and disrupted him from work for more For two months as a result of the injury, in addition to the vehicle damage, the car rental company refused to receive the car unless it was repaired and the period of its breakdown was paid.

The defendant submitted a memorandum of request at the conclusion of which the case was dismissed.

The report of the forensic doctor delegated by the court showed the presence of injuries sustained by the plaintiff as a result of the incident, indicating the presence of a slight disability in the pinky finger of the right hand and its attachment to the palm of that hand, which is considered a permanent disability. The degree of disability is estimated at 4% of the original ability of the right hand alone.

The report indicated that the plaintiff was fractured in the same place four months before the incident, and he underwent a fixation operation with metal wires. % of the original ability of the right hand alone, which is equivalent to 1% of the original ability of both hands.

The court clarified that the injury suffered by the plaintiff requires material and moral compensation, due to the bodily harm and psychological pain incurred by him, noting that the plaintiff did not provide evidence that he incurred expenses in repairing the vehicle, or that the rental office returned to him the value of those damages.

The court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff 20,000 dirhams, obligating him to commensurate with this amount of fees and expenses, and rejected other requests.





