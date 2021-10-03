Railway-SP ensured its presence in the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Championship Series D after a 1-1 draw with Esportivo-RS, at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara (SP), a game that was broadcast by TV Brasil. Locomotiva, who had already won 2-1 away from home in the first leg of the round of 16, took the lead in the 27th minute, with a goal by forward Júlio Vitor. Zebrão evened the score in the 46th minute of the final stage, with Peixoto. But the vacancy in the next phase was even with the Locomotive that added 3 to 2 in the aggregate score.

2T – 55′ – OVER!!! Railway is classified for the quarter finals!!! Júlio Vitor scored the Afeano goal. We are 2 games away from the access to Serie C. What a moment! COME ON, RAILWAY!! AFE 1 x 1 CEBG#SeriesD #MoreQueUmTime #AFExCEBG pic.twitter.com/rXV9GLod51 — Railway (@affeoficial) October 3, 2021

Owner of the best Serie D campaign – with today’s unbeaten result reached 17 games – Locomotiva, commanded by coach Elano Bluner, a former Brazilian team, entered the field depending only on a draw, but was more offensive from the start . On minute 13, full-back Bruno Souza crossed the ball to Jefinho to kick centimeters off the left post. Well placed in defense, Ferroviária left little room for Zebrão.

The best opportunity for the visitors came in the 26th minute, with a bomb by Chicao from outside the area, which goalkeeper Saulo saved by palming it out. In the next minute, on the counterattack, Júlio Vitor opened the scoring for Ferroviaria. The play started with a sprint by Bernardo in the opposing field: he crossed perfectly for Júlio Vitor, who dominated, dribbled the score inside the penalty area and landed a nice kick with his right foot. Locomotiva even had a chance to expand in the 39th minute, after a rebound by goalkeeper Tivo. Gleyson caught and kicked the counterfoot, but the ball went out.

See the post-match press conference by left-back Bruno Santos. ▶️https://t.co/hzTOUqWs1N — Railway (@affeoficial) October 3, 2021

After the break, Esportivo came back with everything to try to take the definition of the vacancy to the penalty kick. In the first minute, goalkeeper Saulo saved the Locomotiva by defending a poisonous shot from Cafu. As a result, Rennan lost another good chance of reaching a draw, when he kicked to the left of Saulo’s goal. The owners of the house closed even more in defense, making life difficult for Zebrão. At 26 minutes, Locomoitva almost expanded with Bruno Santos, who sent a torpedo from the left side of goalkeeper Otávio Paz, who saved Esportivo.

The visiting team did not let up and in the 33rd minute almost scored the first goal with Millanez, from outside the area. The ball still deflected in defense, and Saulo once again shone, avoiding the goal. In stoppage time, after Rennan’s submission, Peixoto took the leftover and shot to the back of the net, tying the game, but it was too late. The climate warmed up, there was an invasion of the field and a generalized fight, which resulted in the expulsion of Norton, from Esportivo, and Ian Luccas, from Ferroviária. The match extended to 54 minutes and ended even tied at 1-1.

Other classifieds

Also passed the stage this Sunday (3), América-RN that beat Moto Club away from home, by 4 to 2. In the first leg of the round of 16, América-RN had already defeated the team from Maranhão by 1 to 0.

In Natal, ABC got the better of 4 de Julho-PI, winning 1-0, and stamping the passport for Wednesdays. The Natal team tied the first game 1-1.

Playing away from home, Campinense-PB won 2-0 against Guarany de Sobral. The team from Paraíba had the advantage as they had already won the first leg of the round of 16, 2-1.

Altético-CE was defeated 2-1 away from home by Paragominas-PA, but advanced to the quarterfinals anyway because they won the first leg by 2-0.

See too

