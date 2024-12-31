That emotions Will they accompany you in the last stages of 2024? Who do you think of or what do you remember? What do you regret or long for? Who will you direct your first messages to? Despite the uncertaintyof the echoes of the tragedy caused by the DANA in Valencia, from an international context marked by invasions and wars and a certain prevailing pessimism, the end of the year is usually accompanied by a fleeting halo of optimism capable of generating hopes, delusions and wishes. It is not unusual, therefore, to read hundreds of messages on social networks these days in which texts with balance sheets of the year, declaration of intent or list of purposes for 2025a year from which, by the way, not much is expected if we take into account the economic context and the instability of the international war scene.

The general feeling seems to be closer to hopelessness, yes, but the path chosen to appease anxiety and sadness involves elevating values ​​such as solidaritygratitude, resilience and acceptance. At least this is how we have been able to verify it in the different reactions to the motivational phrases that as a #GoodMorning we have shared throughout 2024 with the more than 100,000 followers of ABC Wellbeing on Instagramor rather, with #welfares and #welfares.

We share the 20 morning greetings with famous phrases that had a greater reception (with numerous ‘likes’, comments, shares…) throughout this year with the encouragement and hope that they serve as mantras full of energy for a hopeful 2025.

20 phrases to comfort the soul

And in addition to appreciating the tenderness, there were many who applauded the importance of valuing the people who always support us.









And in an international context marked by war conflicts and injustices, love as a response triumphed over any other type of destructive response.

Valuing the teaching and learning of values ​​from childhood was also a maxim applauded by the followers of ABC Bienestar.

And again the essence, the core, the people who matter and the close environment. The one who welcomes us, encourages us, understands us and accepts us. They always…

Valuing our attitude towards life instead of letting what happens around us or what happens to us on a daily basis dictate us was also a well-received maxim.

Active listening, with affection and attention… And at the same time, the appropriate silence, the ability to silence the words that do not contribute or the comments that hurt.

Without forgetting that, before anything and anyone, there is oneself and that what we feel is not always what benefits us the most.

Valuing help, interest in others, the ability to give without expecting anything in return and the need to show love and affection towards others always works as a mantra that provides energy.

The path towards that serene maturity that invites us to look at things more carefully, more calmly, with less passion but also with more certainty was also valued and applauded.

Mafalda’s sense of humor and intelligent irony never fail to be among the phrases most celebrated by ABC Bienestar followers on Instagram, no matter how much time passes.

Live to contribute and not to be pushed aside. Live to be happy and also to make others happy. Live to leave a mark. This is how all those people who contributed their “like” to this phrase want to live.

No, we do not want to let life pass us by without realizing it, without taking the reins, without deciding, without choosing, without betting or without taking risks. We want to act and we want to be wrong. That seems clear in light of this highly applauded message…

We wanted to act and decided not to stay locked up. We celebrate the possibility of taking steps and moving forward. We feel free and poets…

But we also often feel distressed and manipulated by the system, by the context, by everything that we could not change and by those people who one day told us that we were not worth enough. And yes, the answer is in us, not in others…

And sometimes, just sometimes, we wanted to turn a blind eye. And we knowingly bet on selective memory.

We did not always have certainties, but we were clear about what is on the other side of fear, on the other side of evil and on the other side of damage.

We share like crazy on Instagram our trips, our meals, our emotions and even our fears. But we were also aware that reality, the authentic one, has no filters.

We extolled brave and powerful phrases that invited us to be true to ourselves, value ourselves and trust in our own strengths.

In short, we almost always bet on light, on starting the day with a bright and hopeful message, even if cloudy days prevailed both inside and outside.

We will continue by your side, accompanying you. Until you want or until they leave us, inviting you every morning in the ABC Bienestar Instagram account to reflect with us first thing in the day with a famous phrase full of symbolism and, almost always, double readings or even “messages addressed” to people often close to us who, perhaps, never read them. We are waiting for you…