These holidays are being difficult for Edwin Arrieta’s family who, from Colombia, will remember the doctor murdered by Daniel Sancho. These are being the most difficult days of the year because, as is known, the Arrietas are Catholics and they live these dates with total fervor.

Your situation is extreme. To the difficulty of trying to recover from Edwin’s atrocious death Now the agonizing economic situation is added that they pass through. They no longer know what to do or who to turn to in order to overcome so much pain or how to calm the need for money.

Sancho’s defense insists that all the steps taken are being taken in accordance with current Thai legislation and, therefore, there is nothing to reproach either legally or morally. since they have not refused to pay the compensation of just over one hundred thousand euros but that it must be delivered when the sentence is final.

Those closest to the prisoner believe that it is more than likely that, after the last appeal has been presented, he will be allowed to be transferred to Spain to serve his sentence here. As you have been able to know 20 minutesthe defense of Daniel is putting special emphasis on the errors that, according to them, were made during the investigation in a desperate attempt to request the annulment of the procedure.

Rodolfo Sancho continues to trust that the future will be favorable for his son while Silvia Bronchalo, separatedhas built a totally impassable wall. From her trench she has declared war on the press and does not hide her discomfort, as she is totally convinced that in her son’s future in prison The media impact has influenced.

In spontaneous conversations, Silvia compares her son’s case with that of others and openly points out journalists, presenters, and talkers. ORn understandable pain that shows the traumatic nature of the situation: They, Sancho’s family, are also victims of this brutal crime.