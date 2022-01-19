The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced an Asian to two years in prison and deported him from the state after he was convicted of participating in the theft of two passers-by, along with other fugitive defendants, in exchange for 20 dirhams.

The first victim stated that he went to a supermarket in Jebel Ali Industrial Area with his friend, and a number of people gathered on them, paralyzed them and threw them to the ground and stole 300 dirhams from him and 400 dirhams from his friend, then they moved away from them as if nothing had happened. His colleagues managed to escape.

By questioning the accused by the Public Prosecution Office, he decided that he was present on the day of the incident with others and while the victims were walking in the place, a fugitive accused asked him to help surprise them and arrest them for twenty dirhams, so he responded to him and got the required amount, but he denied his knowledge of the theft crime.

Upon being questioned by the court during the consideration of the case, he initially decided that he had committed the crime of theft with others on the run, and that he caught one of the two victims and then left him.

The accused later retracted his statements, claiming that he was not aware of the matter, and what happened was just a quarrel, and his lawyer asked to discuss the victim to confirm that the accused did not commit the theft, but he did not specify which of the two victims he wanted to discuss, and the request was unknown.

A police witness stated that a report was received of an incident of forced theft in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area, so he went to the place and met the two victims, who reported that they had been robbed by a group of people standing 20 meters away from them, and when he approached them, they all fled except for the accused.

After examining the incident, the court confirmed its reassurance that the accused had committed the incident, noting that the evidence of the accused’s statements was that he caught the victims as soon as they saw them in exchange for 20 dirhams, which indicates that he was aware of the theft and that his role was to paralyze the victim’s movement, and then ruled his conviction And the sentence of imprisonment for two years and then deportation.



