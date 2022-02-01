After long discussions, towards the end of last season, the Federation and the team had reached an agreement for give more space to young drivers who intended to enter the world of Formula 1. The great increase in the races on the calendar – which will be 23 in the coming season – has reduced even more the chances for rookies to become familiar with the cars of the premier class, a circumstance already heavily frustrated from the clear cut to the tests allowed during the world championship. The idea, already leaked in 2021, was that of oblige the teams to dedicate two free practice sessions during the championship to young drivers, in order to enhance the supply chain that leads from the minor categories to Formula 1 and to guarantee young people to compete in a competitive and stressful context such as that of a grand prix weekend.

The confirmation on the decision made came from the official website of Formula 1, which specified that the rookies will be used by all the teams present on the starting grid in two sessions of PL1. As a rookie we mean a pilot who has participated in no more than two races in the highest category during his career. There will also be no obligation to use the same rider in the two sessions, but nothing will prevent you from doing so. The PL also in the 2022 season will last 60 minutes each.

Mercedes could thus give Nyck De Vries an opportunity, Red Bull to Juri Vips, Ferrari to Robert Shwartzman, Alpine to Oscar Piastri, Sauber Alfa Romeo to Theo Pourchaire, Haas to Pietro Fittipaldi.