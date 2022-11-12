Hansa Rostock celebrated their first win in the second game under new coach Patrick Glöckner. The second division soccer team won at Eintracht Braunschweig thanks to Svante Ingelsson’s first goal of the season (60th), a little lucky 1-0 (0-0), three days after the 1-1 draw against 1. FC Nürnberg, Hansa again showed a defensive one good performance.

Rostock climbed to ninth place after just one win from seven games. Braunschweig, on the other hand, slipped to 13th place after the sixth game in a row without a three-pointer.

The 21,221 spectators saw a disappointing match for a long time. Eintracht was a little more active at first and had the best chance with a header from Jannis Nikolaou (45th). Rostock, on the other hand, took advantage of their first great opportunity when Ingelsson hit the corner with a powerful shot.