In episode 371 of 'At the bottom there is room' several lies were uncovered, one of them was that of Diego towards Peter and Francesca. Also a work from the institute of jimmy will make you doubt your relationship with Dolores. 'Charo's youngest son studies and works. On this occasion, the task could not have been more difficult: an interview with his ex. At the beginning of the chapter, Joel's younger brother is seen hesitating to interview Alessiabut finally he does.

In this article, we detail what was seen of this tense moment between Jimmy and Alessia after getting together at the Gonzales house to carry out this interview. The América TV series is getting closer to closing its tenth season. Will the writers end Jimmy and Dolores' relationship?

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom', episode 371: Peter plans to ask Pía for her hand with the help of Francesca

What happened between Alessia and Jimmy in 'At the bottom there is room'?

jimmy invite Alessia to her house to do an interview about her dedication to Gastronomy and how she decided to go down that path. In one of her questions, Diego's daughter responded that she is passionate about her culinary career. In addition, they remembered that Alessia called one of her dishes 'Ajjiaco'. This caused a romantic moment between them, which they couldn't avoid. However, they continued with the rest of the questions, until Jimmy asked them why they were hiding the passion that existed between them at some point in the relationship. Then, they looked at each other and Alessia decided to leave.

How did Dolores react to that moment?

Dolores He had just arrived at the Gonzales' house and has them both face to face. He asks them both why they are together and jimmy He answers that they only did one task, but this was not enough for July's friend to stay. So it's Alessia who intervenes, she tells him it's the truth and she leaves. This calms the youngest Gonzales' girlfriend, but not enough for her to not be upset with her partner.

What did Dolores discover?

Dolores I was with jimmywhile he listened and wrote down what was recorded with Alessia. He goes to the bathroom and leaves the video playing, when he gets to the part where both characters talk about their relationship, they remain silent. This generated a lot of annoyance in Dolores, who began to ask 'Charo's' son about the real reason for that conversation with Diego Montalván's daughter.

#39There #room #bottom39 #episode #Jimmy #hide #feelings #Alessia