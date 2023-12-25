19 Arab countries celebrated Arab Day for the countries participating in the 33rd Arab Scout Camp, hosted by Dubai for the first time, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, and organized by the Emirates Scouts Association in cooperation with the Arab Scout Organization – Arab Scout Region, with the participation of 1,500 participants.

The Arab Scout Camp is a gathering of scouts and guides from all over the Arab countries, to exchange experiences and enhance cooperation and cultural understanding among Arab youth.

The celebration included various activities, including scouting competitions, workshops, and cultural and artistic activities that reflect the diversity and richness of Arab heritage, in addition to sporting events and entertainment competitions to enhance sportsmanship and social cohesion among participants.

This annual occasion is of great importance in strengthening cultural and social ties between Arab youth, as knowledge and experiences are exchanged, and it provides them with the opportunity to discover their common cultural heritage and strengthen Arab unity.

Khalil Rahma, general commander of the camp, said that through this celebration, Arab countries are promoting the message of peace and cooperation among the youth of the region, stressing the importance of promoting common human and cultural values ​​among Arab peoples, and reflecting their commitment to promoting the values ​​of Scouting and Guides, such as teamwork, creativity and youth leadership, and contributing in a way. Great in refining the skills of young people and developing them to become future leaders capable of achieving positive change in their communities.

He added that many cultural and artistic events were organized that reflect the heritage of the participating Arab countries, in addition to presenting traditional artistic and musical performances, and performances that reflect the culture and rich heritage of the Arab countries.

For her part, Dr. Hoda Al Matroushi, Director of the Emirates Girl Guides Association, expressed her pride in the participation of the Emirates Girl Guides in celebrating Arab Day, which is a special occasion to highlight Emirati culture and showcase its rich heritage and diverse popular cuisine.

She said that the UAE is characterized by rich cultural diversity and distinguished community coexistence, and through the participation of the UAE Girl Guides in the celebrations, this diversity was highlighted and the country’s heritage and popular customs were introduced, through interactive workshops and presentations that dealt with traditional arts and handicrafts, in addition to serving popular foods. .