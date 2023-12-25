Calculate your personalized quote on DRIVEK

Kia updates the fourth generation of the Sorento, which arrived on the market in 2020. As usually happens with mid-life refreshes, there are changes to the design (especially to the front and interior) and updates to the equipment. The Sorento is a large SUV (4.81 meters long) with seven seats.

The front is significantly different from that of the 2020 Sorento. Everything changes: headlights, grille and bumper. It now takes on a design language aligned with that used by Kia, for example, on the EV9. The side and rear, however, remain essentially unchanged. There are new wheel designs, ranging from 17 to 20 inches, and three new body colors: Volcanic Sand, Interstellar Gray and Cityscape Green.

The dashboard is another clear point of differentiation. There are now two screens side by side, both 12.3 inches, one for the instruments and the other for the multimedia system. Additionally, the driver has a head-up display that projects information onto a 10-inch area of ​​the windshield. The central air vents are now horizontal and below them is a grouping of touch-sensitive buttons for operating the audio system and climate control.

The part of the console between the front seats has no significant changes. In this area you will find the rotary gear shift control, another knob for selecting the different off-road driving modes, some buttons for additional functions and storage compartments.

There are new front seats, more comfortable and ergonomic according to Kia. As before, they can be heated, ventilated, electrically adjustable and equipped with position memories. There are coverings made from recycled materials and others from natural leather. The steering wheel is covered in artificial leather and can be heated. The steering column is electrically adjustable.

The multimedia system is permanently connected to the Internet – so you can receive OTA (over-the-air) updates to keep the software up to date – and is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are six USB-C ports, two for each row of seats. Additionally, you can use your cell phone as a key to enter and start the vehicle.

The range includes diesel, hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions. Kia has not disclosed the power data of any of them, but neither has it declared that it has made any changes to the engines, which will therefore probably remain unchanged. The Sorento Diesel is powered by a 2.2-liter engine paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It is available with front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Kia did not disclose the power output.

The Sorento Hybrid (ECO badge) uses a 179PS 1.6 T-GDI petrol engine, a 60PS electric motor, a 1.49kWh battery and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Its engine delivers a maximum power of 230 HP and, like the Sorento Diesel, can be ordered with front or all-wheel drive.

The Sorento plug-in hybrid (0 Emissions badge) is also powered by the 179 HP 1.6 T-GDI engine, but its electric motor produces 91 HP. Maximum combined power is 265 HP. Furthermore, the battery has a capacity of 13.8 kWh. With it, the Sorento can travel 57 km in electric mode. The gearbox is a six-speed automatic and the traction is all-wheel drive.

As for safety and driving assistance systems, new features include Highway Drive Assist 2.0 with Lane Change Assist and 3D Surround View Monitor with 3D function. Furthermore, Kia has improved the operation of emergency braking in the event of frontal collisions and intersections and steering assistance to avoid accidents with oncoming traffic.

Other systems already available on the 2020 Sorento and which will continue to be available on the 2024 model are: blind spot warning, active cruise control linked to the navigation system for more efficient management of acceleration, forward collision warning door opening and remote parking (from outside the vehicle).