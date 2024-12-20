A lot has been heard from former 1860 coaches in the past few days. Vitor Pereira will be on the sidelines for the first time in the Premier League next Sunday. The Portuguese wants to save Wolverhampton Wanderers from relegation. He came to 1860 Munich in 2017 to lead the team into the Bundesliga (“to the top!”), which ended in a historic debacle and in league four. Maurizio Jacobacci will work there again from January, but in the fourth league in Switzerland, at FC Langenthal. It will be his first stop after his 1860 leave of absence almost a year ago. One can now conclude from this news that success or failure at 1860 Munich says nothing at all about what will happen next for coaches.

Argirios Giannikis finds it all “very, very changeable,” and of course he doesn’t mean the jobs for Pereira and Jacobacci, but his own first half of the season. That is the big question about his future. There are currently no signs of being kicked out, but last Saturday the Lions lost 4-0 against SC Verl, and it brought what was difficult to imagine: another emotional low point at the end of the year in the Grünwalder Stadium. Almost as if Giannikis was leading his team “to the bottom”.

However, the criticism of the past few days seems to have largely rolled off his shoulders; Giannikis remains very quiet in his public appearances, but is now also defending himself. Of course, the team has shown development, says the 44-year-old, “if we didn’t develop, we would have lost all the games.” And yes, of course, they no longer wanted to act like they did against Verl, that was “a way we don’t want to see”. Especially since managing director Christian Werner and winger Soichiro Kozuki are now also suspended after their red cards. The latter is now also injured.

If the Lions go into the winter break grumbling, it’s a bad omen for the coach

An interim coach is currently working at Erzgebirge Aue (Saturday, 2 p.m.) in Jörg Emmerich, who was responsible for a 6-4 win last weekend. For Sixty on the last matchday of the first half of the season it will not be a question of whether there is still development to be seen. But it will also be about the future of the coach and whether he still feels like he is the right one for the position. In the previous two years, the winter break had to be grumbling due to traumatizing performances. At the end of January 2023, Michael Köllner had to leave, and then Jacobacci in January 2024.

The 1,800 guest tickets have long been sold out, which is of course only logical given the first place in the away table. Giannikis speaks in advance about this game like he would any other: he has not yet declared the two-week-old three-man chain experiment a failure, and he is also leaving it open as to who will play in central defense. To the top, to the bottom: Everything is still possible for the Lions this season. And it is not yet clear what extreme you will get with Giannikis.