In his speech during the opening of the sixth session of the Egypt International Petroleum Conference and Exhibition “EGYPS 2023”, he indicated that four international bids have been launched on the (Egypt Exploration and Production) digital platform since its launch in 2021, and it is planned to launch three international bids during the current year.

The Egyptian minister also said that an ambitious plan has been drawn up with global partners until 2025 to drill more than 300 exploration wells, according to the Middle East News Agency.

Egyptian oil exports in 2020 amounted to $7 billion, while they rose in 2021 to $12.9 billion.

And the Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Hala Al-Saeed, had stated to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that her country aims to achieve a growth rate for the current fiscal year (2022-2023) by 5 percent, adding that the growth rate of the Egyptian economy during the last fiscal year (2021-2022) amounted to 6.6 percent.