From: Markus Hofstetter

High-rise buildings in the Paris suburb of Nanterre © Sven Simon/imago

Drug dealers promise tenants of a skyscraper in a Paris suburb to behave well. In return, residents should respect their instructions.

Nanterre – Drug dealers are not usually that civilized. In a skyscraper in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, dealers have posted their own house rules. The newspaper reports Le Parisien on the weekend. “Dear neighbors, as you have noticed, we are back in the high-rise building,” says the official-sounding notice on the elevator.

Drug dealers hang house rules: Employees should not be shouted at

Then follows a kind of code of conduct that the drug dealers give themselves. They promise not to leave litter, not to smoke, and not to make too much noise in the common areas. “We are not here to disrupt your everyday life, just to work,” it says. For the “well-being of everyone” it is not necessary to “yell at the employees” – the drug dealers are probably meant by that.

But certain rules of conduct also apply to tenants. They are told to “follow directions” and if anyone ever needs help, they’re always ready to help. “Best regards, Management” ends the printed house rules.

Drug dealers hang house rules: residents laughed while reading

The house rules come across loudly to the residents Le Parisien to a shared echo. A tenant considers the notice with which the dealers are quite open about their trade to be “completely crazy”. Another speaks of a provocation, and a third says he laughed when reading the note. “That is not that bad. There is no threat or insult.”

Things are different in Marseille. With night watches and a militia, tenants in a housing estate in France’s second largest city stand in the way of young dealers. The aim of women and mothers is to protect their families.