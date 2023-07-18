Home page World

From: Michelle Anskeit

“After much deliberation, I have come to the conclusion that you give me money to take from you.”

As much as I like to talk about people Classifieds excited, I have to give them one thing: Some of them are really smart behind their ears. They negotiate and negotiate like the dealers at ZDF until you’re so exhausted that you either throw your phone out the window or actually give in.

Or well, at least they try…

1. Me, when my maths homework reveals that Sandra buys -3 melons:

2. *Patrick Star’s voice* “I only have 7 though.”

3. Lights up:

4. So maybe that’s true, but it’s nasty:

5. This is always my answer to everything now:

6. And this is my new favorite insult:

7. I am convinced:

8. Even the confusion is confused:

9. Where he’s right…

10. I wish I could counter that well:

11. Absolutely flawless logic:

12. I lost track:

13. This is the point where I would throw my phone out the window:

14. Just fake your own satisfaction for a moment:

15. I kind of hear this in Patrick’s voice too:

16. Sometimes the best negotiating tactic is simply not to negotiate:

17. And finally: This villain.

