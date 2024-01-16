Look, that's a popular model! 166 per second isn't bad for such a big tank, right?

It's funny what people call an SUV these days. The name is linked to all kinds of crossovers or hatchbacks that stand slightly higher on the legs. Very nice, but of course they are not real SUVs. In fact, the term crossover is often quite far-fetched.

This is less the case with this thick tank. Just like the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, the car leaves no doubt about its intentions: this is a cool car for men who want to make a statement that their member is of the desired size.

Fat Tank 330

It's not just that we call this a big tank, the manufacturer does too. In this case it is Great Wall Motors and the model in question is the Tank 330. Just like yesterday's Volkswagen Passat Sedan, the photos came online via the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

To get an idea of ​​the dimensions, the Tank 330 is 4.72 meters long, 197 meters wide and 1.96 meters high. The wheelbase is 2.75 meters. So it's not even a very big car. The BMI is very high, because this thick tank lives up to its description with a weight of 2,480 kg.

166 orders per second

The engine is the 'E30Z', a 3.0 V6 with turbo that delivers 360 hp and 500 Nm. These forces are transmitted to all four wheels via an automatic transmission, of course.

At Great Wall they don't have to worry that there is no interest. The car is very popular. Only when Great Wall announced that it would build such a car and gave the opportunity to order one, 1,000 orders were already placed in the first 6 seconds.

That's more than 166 per second! This is partly due to the price, because unlike the G-wagon or Defender mentioned, the Tank 330 is quite affordable: the equivalent of around 45,068 euros.

Now those people can see exactly what the model will look like. In times when all tough off-road vehicles are becoming faster, more luxurious and more expensive, it is good to see that there are still really rugged off-road vehicles.

